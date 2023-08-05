BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Aaron Mate, Max Blumenthal: RFK jr stance on Israel (clipped from Bobby and the Lobby - The Grayzone live)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 08/05/2023

Clipped from "Bobby and the Lobby - The Grayzone live" on YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBnKYzBH2aI

 Streamed live 16 hours ago

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr. backing out of an Israel-Palestine dialogue he'd agreed to with Blumenthal, and his deepening involvement with some of the Israel lobby's most extreme figures. They will also cover the latest Trump indictment with a special guest.

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiaabby martinmax blumenthalrfk jrbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesbobby kennedyaaron mateamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomthe greyzone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy