Trump, Johnson unveil bill to ban something that is already illegal

House Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump unveiled a bill Friday that would ban noncitizens from voting in elections, despite it already being illegal. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
