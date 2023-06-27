© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The attacks on the 'Sivashinsky' and 'Chongarsky' bridges between the Crimea and the Kherson region did not give the Ukrainian army anything. Damage to the 'Chongarsky' bridge turned out to be insignificant, while the 'Sivashinsky' bridge remained intact, as the bridge's air defense system worked in normal mode, allowing all attacking targets to be destroyed. However, fragments of enemy missiles still caused minor damage to the 'Chongarsky' bridge.
