Scorched Earth America Lefty Judges Backlash against Jews & LBGTQ+ ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114400765539388347
https://www.foxnews.com/us/fbi-arrests-wisconsin-judge-alleging-she-obstructed-arrest-illegal-alien-sources-say
#WBNemesis Longmeadow Massachusetts Jewish Community Center wiretapping molesting robbing murdering partnerships with IDF Policing
https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick
I am SvenVonErick on X.