BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Do You Suppose God Came From? Understanding Coming with Divine Love, How Divine Love Changes the Soul, Will We Ever Understand God? New Age Concept of God, 6th Sphere Spirits
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
95 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 03/15/2024

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/b1wlHYWYs7E

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2


Cut:

1h00m15s - 1h09m34s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************



“IT’S THE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD THAT TELLS YOU EVERYTHING ABOUT GOD’S NATURE AND PERSONALITY.”

@ 1h04m27s


“GOD DOESN’T NEED US TO UNDERSTAND GOD. GOD JUST DESIRES TO SHARE LOVE AND OTHER UNDERSTANDINGS WITH US.”

@ 1h06m52s


“WHAT GOD’S CREATED THE SYSTEM FOR IS THAT YOU ALL COME TO UNDERSTAND YOURSELF IN THE END.”

@ 1h07m10s


“IT’S ONLY WHEN YOU RECEIVE GOD’S LOVE THAT YOU START UNDERSTAND FULLY GOD’S UNIVERSE.”

@ 1h09m15s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplegods creationsoul fooddivine love pathsoul condition6th sphere spiritssoul healingreincarnated jesusfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythinggods divine lovewhere god came fromlast question to be answeredgod the infinite beingcan i become godbecoming godlikeunderstanding fully gods universesoul transformation with divine love
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy