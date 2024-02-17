Quo Vadis





Feb 17, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for February 13, 2024.





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA De Bonilla:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, receive My Maternal Blessing.





AS QUEEN AND MOTHER OF HUMANITY, it IS MY DUTY TO Focus YOUR ATTENTION on THE COMMANDS OF MY DIVINE SON.





They know that conversion is urgent and My children do not want to convert.





Human interest is found in the sinful that continually presents them with experiences unknown and totally outside of what a true child of God would do.





Children of My Divine Son:





They are going to start Lent; Think about whether you will have another moment like the present for the doors of Divine Love to open like now, then it will be difficult.





Children, the time of Lent is the time for repentance for everything that has not been done and acted in accordance with the Commandments of the Law of God, the Sacraments, the Works of Mercy and other pious purposes to which My Divine Son has called you.





THIS LENT IN PARTICULAR, You SHOULD BE CREATURES DEDICATED TO PRAYER WITH THE HEART.





They must be new creatures, creatures of good, become aware of their bad habits and their faults towards their brothers.





Free yourselves from the snares of the Devil and thus you will see yourself as you are.





This Lent in particular, you must be clear that the Love of God and neighbor are not two, but is one law and whoever fails to comply with this law is in serious sin.





Pray children, pray for those who live with resentment in their hearts, for those who take the lives of their brothers, for those who defame their brothers, for those who kill the innocent.





These children of Mine are in danger of being trapped by the demons that haunt human creatures.





Pray children, pray for the youth so that the youth regains sanity and the heart of stone becomes flesh again.





The evil one wants to exterminate youth.





Pray children, pray for the leaders of the nations; The arrogance of those who possess nuclear weapons will use them, destroying part of humanity.





Pray children, pray as the Mystical Body of the Church and thus continue the teachings of My Divine Son, remaining faithful to the Teachings of the true Magisterium.





Pray and repent, children of My Divine Son, pray for those who will suffer from the strong events of nature.





Pray for those who will cause attacks.





Pray for those who do not respect the Birth, Passion, Death and Resurrection of My Divine Son Jesus Christ.





Beloved children, this Lent, those who can fast observe the food fast; otherwise offer another fast.





Be charitable to those who need it.





“Love your neighbor as yourself”.





Beloved children, live spiritually prepared as if each day were your last. Prepare and nourish your faith!





START THIS ash WEDNESDAY WITH FULL FAITH, LIVING IN DIVINE LOVE, BEING NEW CREATURES.





The earth continues to shake and nature wreaks havoc.





The human creature will cause great pain.





Be the ones who pray and make reparation for those who do not love and cause pain to My Divine Son.





I BLESS YOU IN A SPECIAL WAY AS I BEGIN THIS SPECIAL LENT.





MY LOVE IS PROTECTION FOR EACH OF YOU.





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla:





Brothers and sisters:





Faced with this forceful Message from Our Mother to begin Lent, let us pronounce: “Your Will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.”





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fG5ur3jkCWo