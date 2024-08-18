Kevin J Johnston PUBLIC STATEMENT About Pickering Pedo Mayor

Kevin J. Johnston is making a PUBLIC STATEMENT regarding the ridiculous public statement made by the pedophile loving mayor of the City of Pickering, Kevin Ashe.





It is time that each and every one of you out there get an opportunity to understand just how bad politics in Canada are and the mayor of Pickering is equally as bad as every other useless politician in Canada who support domestic terror groups and pedo groups.





The public statement is Wednesday, August 7th at 7:00 p.m. eastern time

LIVE

www.FreedomReport.ca

And

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

And

www.X.com/KJJTV13

And

www.Facebook.com/OffcialKevinJJohnston