BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Landon Starbuck: Exposing The War on Children
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 03/27/2024

Robby and Landon Starbuck star in their new documentary The War on Children, which exposes the transgender attack being waged on youth from every conceivable angle: education, entertainment, the news, politics, big tech, medicine, non-profits and the industries that finance them. These are the “weapons” the Starbucks identify, and they provide solutions necessary to win this war.

 

Landon sits down with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell to discuss her goals in making the documentary, and her continued work to save our children.

 

For more information, click the links below:

The War on Children Documentary

Landon’s non-profit Freedom Forever

Keywords
freedomfamilyfaithdocumentaryfilmreview
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy