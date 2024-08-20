BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
70's Robot Anime Geppy-X (1999, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
20 views • 8 months ago

70s Robot Anime Geppy-X (70年代風ロボットアニメ ゲッP-X)  is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by 7 Computerised Creations and published by Aroma. It was only released in Japan.

Geppy-X, a team of three guys piloting spaceships, defend Japan against the alien invasion force of the Devil Empire. The three can combine their ships to form a giant mecha.

Geppy-X is made to mimic a typical mecha anime from the 70s, using typical art styles, creature designs and music, as well as anime cutscenes. The game goes so far that every level is an episode of the fictious anime Geppy-X, featuring an opening and a credit sequence, both with their own song, anime cutscenes during the level (including the re-occuring transformation sequence), and even a commercial break after the fight against a mid-boss (including a short ad for Geppy-X merchandise products).

Keywords
animeplaystationaromashootemup7 computerised creations
