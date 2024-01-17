Create New Account
Easily put a stop to transhumanism by keeping shungite at the top of your head by means of headband.
Gretta Fahey
Place shungite on the top of your head by means of a head band in order to disrupt signals going in and out of your brain from 5G and other carrier waves.  This will put a stop to transhumanism and digital enslavement.  

directed energytranshumanismneurological weaponsdigital enslavementairport identification

