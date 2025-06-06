Revenge of the Ninja - Martial Arts Movie Review

Sturmführer Steve Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-7707851

Revenge of the Ninja is a classic ninja movie even with its high levels of 80s cheesiness.

Sturmführer Steve Bio: In the spring of 1945, Sturmführer Steve (real name: [REDACTED]) fled Germany in a top-secret aircraft with time-traveling capabilities under the command of SS General Hans Kammler and later entered the United States in the year 2025 where he soon began a mission to... review movies.

All content is satire. You know, funny stuff, like Danger 5 or Hogan's Heroes.



