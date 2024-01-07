FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 115:12-18, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20240106

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 115:12-18

Holy Sabbath Communion Prayer, 20240106

O my ELOHIM, LORD GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for Christians.

My Merciful Father and LORD, because of our Savior Jesus Christ, You have been mindful of Christians; You will continuously bless the house of Israel, the house of Aaron, and my house.

13 O Jehovah, You will bless all Christians who fear and obey You, the LORD GOD Almighty, both small and great.

14 LORD, You will give us increase more and more, to my children, me, and other Christians.

15 I am blessed by You, Heavenly Father, who made Heaven and earth.

16 The Heaven, even the Heavens, are Yours, LORD; but the earth You have given to us, Your redeemed childrens.

17 The dead do not praise You, Holy Father, nor any who go down into silence.

18 But we, Your living Saints, will bless You, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, from this time forth and forevermore. We praise You, LORD GOD Almighty! Amen!

Thank You Glorious Father for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 115:12-18 personalized, NKJV).