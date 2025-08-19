Mike Adams and Hakeem Anwar Unveil AI-Powered Privacy with Above Phone, Robots, and Take Back Our Tech

To learn more, visit: https://abovephone.com/Ranger





- Introduction and Welcome (0:00)

- Discussion on AI and Surveillance (0:59)

- Privacy Solutions and De Googled Phones (1:46)

- Demonstration of Aurora Store and Privacy Features (3:48)

- Installation and Usage of De Googled Phones (9:13)

- Demonstration of AI Models on De Googled Phones (11:25)

- Introduction to Above Book and Its Features (20:42)

- Support and Encryption Features (27:24)

- File Sharing and Privacy Tools (35:09)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (38:06)

- Discussion on Practical Applications of Robots (38:20)

- Introduction of the Take Back Our Tech Show (39:07)

- Promotion of Privacy and Technology Solutions (1:09:36)

- Final Remarks and Closing (1:10:10)





