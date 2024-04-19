© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/22 Takedown Project Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/takedown22lr
Part 1 - Brownells BRN-22TR Receiver - AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Project
Part 2 - Bolt and Charging Handle
coming soon
Part 3 - Trigger
coming soon
Part 4 - Barrel
coming soon
Part 5 - Stock
coming soon
Part 6 - Sights
coming soon
Part 7 - AQT
coming soon