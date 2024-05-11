Australia working Hard to go cashless, Australia 1st country in commonwealth to go cashless

To watch Full Video Go Here: https://rumble.com/v4t2iq9-mike-in-the-night-558-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins-.html





McLaren Supercar Fire: Mike Martins discusses an incident where a $400,000 McLaren Supercar was destroyed by arson, suggesting that the perpetrator might not be a migrant, but rather someone educated who felt cheated out of job opportunities due to strict COVID-19 regulations in Australia.





Locally Acquired Cases of Disease: He mentions Victoria's three new locally acquired cases of a disease (referred to as "moox" due to restrictions on discussing certain topics) and emphasizes the importance of vaccination.





Renaming of Monkeypox: The World Health Organization initiated a public consultation process to rename "Monkeypox" due to concerns about racism and stigma. "Empoxvirus" (EMPO) was proposed as a replacement term.





Cashless Trend: Mike reports from Seattle, where he observes a trend towards businesses refusing cash payments, predicting that Seattle may become the first fully cashless city in America by 2025. He expresses frustration over the increasing difficulty of using cash for transactions.





Concerns About Cashless Society: He voices concerns about the consequences of a fully cashless society, particularly in situations where power outages or other disruptions prevent access to digital transactions, leaving those with cash unable to make purchases.





McLaren Supercar, Arson, Australia, Locally Acquired Cases, Victoria, Disease, Renaming, World Health Organization, Racism, Stigm, EMPO, Seattle, Cashless Trend, Cash Payments, Business, Digital Transactions, Society, Power Outages, Disruptions, Cash Usage, Mike Martin's, Commentary, Predictions, Trends, Report, Frustration, Concerns, Financial Transactions,