© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Documentary: Crossing The Creepy Line. The Social Media Control Matrix
-
The Creepy Line - Full Documentary on Social Media's manipulation of society
-
Lol. The Cover Story of the Creation of Google and Facebook is worse than laughable. It is Insulting.
-
DARPA CREATED, CABAL CONTROLLED
-
The Creepy Line reveals the stunning degree to which society is manipulated by Google and Facebook and blows the lid off the remarkably subtle – hence powerful – manner in which they do it. Offering first-hand accounts, scientific experiments and detailed analysis, the film examines what is at risk when these tech titans have free reign to utilize the public’s most private and personal data.
-
FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
-
Mirrored From:
https://www.youtube.com/@ExtremeMysteries
Aug 27, 2020
This documentary is originally produced in 2018