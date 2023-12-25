1 Corinthians 11:19 For there must be also heresies among you, that they which are approved may be made Manifest { or Made Known } among you.

HERESIES are NEVER EVER to Be Approved to WAlk in !!

Galations 5:19 Now The Works of The Flesh Are MANIFEST, Which Are These; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, 20 Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, HERESIES, 21 Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, That They Which DO SUCH Things SHALL Not Inherit The Kingdom of God.





