I’m Mad As Hell, World War III is Right in Front of Everyone’s Eyes Warns Gerald Celente

ITM TRADIING, INC.





Jan 5, 2024

In the first part of our interview with Gerald Celente, trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal, issues a stark warning about World War III being "in front of everybody’s eyes.” He paints a grim geopolitical outlook for 2024 in a conversation with Daniela Cambone, highlighting the peril of the widespread Middle East conflict combined with domestic political incompetence. "When all else fails, they take you to war," Celente emphasizes, echoing his prediction in 2020 during a time of emerging global disorder. He further cautions that the introduction of central bank digital currency is a governmental mechanism for control. He even suggests that gold confiscation is not something that’s far-fetched. Watch the video to learn more about Celente’s perspective.





📞PROTECT YOUR FUTURE WITH GOLD AND SILVER





Ready to explore Gold & Silver and how a proper strategy can not only protect your wealth but create opportunities during a crisis? Schedule your strategy call now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/500?u... or call 866-706-9061





📖 FREE DOWNLOAD: YOUR ULTIMATE DECISION-MAKING GUIDE ON GOLD AND SILVER





Discover proven strategies for acquiring precious metals with our free guide. Learn to navigate quality, pricing, and authenticity for optimal privacy and performance, and see how experts can help craft a plan suited to your objectives. Download now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g...





📰 JOIN DANIELA'S NEWSLETTER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/daniela





📖 CHAPTERS:

00:00 Introduction and World War III concerns

05:22 Military-industrial complex and defense budget

07:35 Tensions in the Middle East and political scene in the US

11:38 Migrant crisis and anti-immigration

17:20 Rise of BRICS

24:17 U.S. presidential election

27:10 Celente’s view on Javier Milei and currency devaluations





👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH ITM & DANIELA





🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-706-9061

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩Daniela’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/DanielaCambone

🟩Daniela’s Newsletter: https://learn.itmtrading.com/daniela





🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:





For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2024 All Rights Reserved.