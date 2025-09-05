"We CAN'T compete with this!" - China Just Unveiled Weapons Aimed at America’s Bases | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Conent
China hosted a massive military parade on Tuesday, complete with a “who’s who” of world leaders in attendance: Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. President Trump told reporters he saw the event as no threat to the U.S. but then he pivoted into something stranger, saying the U.S. should be remembered in China’s celebrations of independence from Japan, and that world leaders should “have a good time as they conspire against the United States of America.”