Jordan Peterson + I Respond to Democrat Liar's Assault on 1st Amendment

Dan Goldman, official Democrat, liar, stated that the first amendment was not absolute, and the Republicans were trying to benefit from the disinformation allowed,; in other words, confession, through projection. Here Jordan Peterson, and I counter his lies. #jordanpeterson #firstamendment #dangoldman