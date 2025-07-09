A POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE IS SHAKING THE NETHERLANDS ⚕ NUREMBERG 2 WILL TAKE OUT THE COVIDIOCRACY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Ferguson @JimFergusonUK
3h
🚨 BREAKING: A POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE IS SHAKING THE NETHERLANDS 🚨
I’m Jim Ferguson — reporting live from Leeuwarden Courthouse — with the fearless Scarlett Karoleva by my side.
Behind us, hundreds chant — a cry for justice echoing through the streets of Leeuwarden. This is Ground Zero in a fight that could expose the truth on a global scale.
Arno van Kessel — the Dutch lawyer arrested without charge, blindfolded and cuffed — was just days away from presenting evidence implicating:
🔹 Bill Gates
🔹 Ursula von der Leyen
🔹 Pfizer’s Albert Bourla
🔹 Klaus Schwab
🔹 And others…
They tried to stop the trial. They failed.
🎤 “They may silence one man,” Scarlett declared, “but they can’t silence us all.”
The courtroom is packed. The square outside is electric. Citizens are rising — demanding truth, justice, and accountability.
📢 This isn’t just about one country. It’s about all of us.
If justice is served here, it could trigger a Nuremberg 2.0 for the 21st century.
✊ The world is watching.
🔥 The tide is turning.
📡 And the information war is being won.
Stay tuned — this is Jim Ferguson, on the ground in Leeuwarden.
Justice is coming.
