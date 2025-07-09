BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE IS SHAKING THE NETHERLANDS ⚕ NUREMBERG 2 WILL TAKE OUT THE COVIDIOCRACY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
333 views • 2 months ago

IT"S TIME TO END THE WHITE GENOCIDE❗


Jim Ferguson @JimFergusonUK

3h

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1942572550879338964


🚨 BREAKING: A POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE IS SHAKING THE NETHERLANDS 🚨


I’m Jim Ferguson — reporting live from Leeuwarden Courthouse — with the fearless Scarlett Karoleva by my side.


Behind us, hundreds chant — a cry for justice echoing through the streets of Leeuwarden. This is Ground Zero in a fight that could expose the truth on a global scale.


Arno van Kessel — the Dutch lawyer arrested without charge, blindfolded and cuffed — was just days away from presenting evidence implicating:


🔹 Bill Gates

🔹 Ursula von der Leyen

🔹 Pfizer’s Albert Bourla

🔹 Klaus Schwab

🔹 And others…


They tried to stop the trial. They failed.


🎤 “They may silence one man,” Scarlett declared, “but they can’t silence us all.”


The courtroom is packed. The square outside is electric. Citizens are rising — demanding truth, justice, and accountability.


📢 This isn’t just about one country. It’s about all of us.


If justice is served here, it could trigger a Nuremberg 2.0 for the 21st century.


✊ The world is watching.

🔥 The tide is turning.

📡 And the information war is being won.


Stay tuned — this is Jim Ferguson, on the ground in Leeuwarden.

Justice is coming.


Source: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1942993884336001110

Keywords
netherlandscovidiocracynuremberg 2jim fergusonmulti pronged offensiveleeuwarden courthouse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy