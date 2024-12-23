Crowd in the stands reacted instantly & began chanting "No to the Nazis!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
22.12.2024 Germany,
Rot-Weiss Essen - Stuttgart 2:
During the minute silence for the victims of the terrorist attack in Magdeburg, a shout was heard from the stands of the stadium: “Germany for the Germans!” The stands reacted instantly and began chanting “No to the Nazis!” The man who actually broke the minute of silence was identified, taken out of the stadium and arrested. Now a criminal case has been opened against him.