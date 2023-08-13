2024 GOP presidential candidate explains her big advantages over others

50 views • 08/13/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley discusses the first upcoming GOP debate hosted by Fox News on ‘The Bottom Line.’

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.