WE HAVE ALL BEEN SET UP FOR AN APOCALYPTIC FALL*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!
GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
Modern Refugee.
https://www.youtube.com/@ModernRefugee/videos
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-hit-widespread-internet-outage-nationwide
https://twitter.com/NewVoiceUkraine/status/1750715683384565869
https://twitter.com/GeniusBotX/status/1751245539348304302
https://twitter.com/matttttt187/status/1752501779911057550
https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics/status/1752006692269940795
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13022729/Russia-China-rush-defend-ally-Iran-urging-Joe-Biden-escalate-strikes-despite-drone-attack-killing-three-soldiers-warning-spark-cycle-retaliation.html
https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics/status/1752006692269940795
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/struggling-recruits-us-navy-lowers-education-standard
https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1752375505553076373
https://twitter.com/matttttt187/status/1752508550759207415
https://twitter.com/mmmpppppl/status/1752300186192265684?ref_src=twsrc^tfw
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1752459090838577566
https://twitter.com/texan_maga/status/1752431884523458823
https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1752486216573038857
https://twitter.com/texan_maga/status/1752431884523458823
https://twitter.com/theinformantofc/status/1752463514688491613
https://twitter.com/_YugiOuch/status/1751244570736615816?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1751244570736615816|twgr^6a1442fef41b14150aca2790bff60fecea1753d4|twcon^s1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5632147%2Fpg1
https://www.the-sun.com/tech/10234760/elon-musk-neuralink-save-brain-ai-extinction/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.