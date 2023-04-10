BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Is How Cities Handle Rain Runoff
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • 04/10/2023

"What happens to stormwater runoff in the urban setting? ☔

In this video, Kelly D. Moran, a senior scientist from the San Francisco Estuary Institute, talks about how cities typically deal with stormwater runoff.

According to Kelly, managing stormwater runoff can be quite a challenge for a city.

Fortunately, cities have figured out that urban runoff can be treated through vegetation, using swales, ponds, or rain gardens, as these systems can help filter out pollution in the water before it even enters the city's storm drain system. 🌊

This system currently works for most urban settings, however researchers are definitely looking into better ways to treat stormwater in the future. 🙌

To learn more about Dr. Moran and her work, visit https://www.sfei.org!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
pollutionrunoffstorm water treatment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy