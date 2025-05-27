USS Liberty Survivors UNFILTERED Interview with Stew Peters

USS Liberty Surivor Phil Tourney joins Stew Peters and BLOWS LID off the Deadly Israeli 1967 Attack on US!





Exclusive Interviews with USS Liberty Survivors Phil Tourney and Moe Shafer Expose Yet Another Great Jewish Hoax!

Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/





Memorial Day Special: Freedom Isn’t Free, But This Deal Almost Is! 🇺🇸

Honor truth, freedom, and American values with the Stew Peters Annual Subscription on Locals now 15% OFF for a limited time! 🎯 That’s less than $7/month compared to other overpriced $15+ media subscriptions. Why pay more for censorship? 🔥 Unlock Benefits members alone don’t get: ✅ Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Content ✅ Direct Interactions with Stew Peters ✅ Early Access to Breaking Reports ✅ VIP Event Opportunities ✅ Entry to Live Giveaways. This Memorial Day, invest in truth, and keep your hard-earned dollars where they matter most. 🔗 Join now and save: https://stewpeters.locals/support/promo/FREEDOM





🛒 The Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth.

🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/





Welcome to JProof—The People's Coin. Created by Stew Peters, JProof is here to make a statement. There are no sellouts, just a real vision and a community. This is a Movement; it’s a decentralized army of innovators, creators, and freedom lovers who believe in rewriting the rules. Join us at http://x.com/jproofcoin and get plugged into exclusive chats and special offers. This isn’t a fan club — it’s a mission. Secure Your Future now by going to http://www.jproof.ai/ for more direction. JProof is your financial firewall and freedom flag in a world of monetary manipulation. It is super easy to find on the Phantom Wallet app.





These loyal and courageous sponsors chose to stand with us despite the cancel culture backlash. Support their bravery below:





Where is your money going? The IRS wants you to feel powerless, but there is a way out of this tyranny. No law requires 99% of Americans to file and pay income tax. Go to https://freedomlawschool.org/stew to learn more about Freedom Law School.





Cortez Wealth Management provides financial planning for you and your family. Find out how you can rely on this America First financial advisory and get your retirement plan today by calling 813-448-3446 or by visiting https://cortezwm.com





Are you Stressed? Can’t Sleep? BIOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Changed Everything 👉 http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters (Use code stewpeters to save 10%). You will sleep more deeply and wake up refreshed. Money-back guarantee 🎁 Subscribe for discounts + free gifts!





✝️ Christ Is Key — https://www.christiskey.life🔥 Join the movement: Put Christ first in a fallen world https://www.christiskey.life/about🛡️ Stand for truth. Live boldly. Speak life.





💪 Boost strength, recovery & vitality with IGF-1 — https://www.getigf1.com🏷️ Use code STEW at checkout for a discount⚡ Natural support for performance, muscle growth & energy