© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2n1qzvad64
07/26/2023 On Winn Tucson China Watch, Ava elaborates on the “Fooling the people” and “Insulting the people” of the “Five Laws of Ruling”: Through censorship, education, and the release of misinformation, the CCP deprives the people of the truth and knowledge to “Fool the people”. Dissidents are deprived of their self-esteem through such means as strip searches, which serve the purpose of “Insulting the people”.
07/26/2023 Ava在《温·图森中国观察》节目中详细阐述“驭民五术”中的“愚民”和“辱民”：中共通过审查、教育以及发布错误信息来剥夺人民对真相和知识的认知，达到“愚民”的目的。对异议者通过脱光衣服检查之类的手段来剥夺其自尊，达到“辱民”的目的。