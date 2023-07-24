BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eat, Grow, and MovNat for All Day Energy and Health Transformations | Jake Mahal WholeHealthLifeUK
10 views • 07/24/2023

Jake Mahal is the founder of Whole Health Life UK and is a Master Primal Health Coach, MovNat Trainer and Permaculture Designer. Jake holds a BSc/BA in Sports Science and Theology. Jake's main focus is working with busy parents struggling with energy dips, brain fog and drifting into weight gain; helping them find all day energy, consistent clarity and their ideal body weight.

Connect with Jake:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/coachjakemahal
 https://WholeLifeHealth.uk
 https://ExpectingClasses.co.uk


 Jake is passionate about the next generation inheriting something better than what we have inherited. To this end, Jake relentlessly pursues a change in our human health landscape as well as in the landscape of the earth itself. Jake loves serving whole families, guiding them to take full responsibility for their health, their gardens, finances and relationships; building a positive upward spiral that can change whole communities and maybe even nations.

Topics discussed:
- Complete Health Transformation in 6 Months
- Ancestrally consistent nutrition
- Overcoming academic dogma for personal experimentation
- Food as hormetic stressors
- Sustainable strength training
- MovNat and Natural Human Movement forms
- Growing Your Own Eden & Permaculture
- Diversity of the Microbiome
-Carnivore and "Extreme" dietary trends

Connect with Alex:

https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey
 More Episodes: https://cultivated-change.com/podcast
 ▶️Become a Health Coach: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA
 Magnesium: https://bit.ly/3iCtExn
Omegas: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
Probiotics: https://bit.ly/33dJ3ML

Vitamin D: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb
Primal footwear: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi
Hydration: https://www.alexandercorey.com/hydrogen
Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com

Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC

