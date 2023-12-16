TRUMP PSYOP 2.0. ALL OVER AGAIN!! SAME EFFECT

This is working so well, they couldn't ask for better... literally...

If you think he's winning by a landslide, well that looks about as good as it can get doesn't it? No reason for you to get active and get into the streets to defend your rights huh... We HAVE to answer to what's happening in public with one voice. That's how this is done. If we don't, we didn't answer. Trump, AGAIN, the situation of him"being in the room" and "we are winning" has everyone, AGAIN, standing down while the nation is on fire. As the destroy the food, ban our guns and censor people to the point of arrest, we sit on ass why? Oh, becuz Trump's got this. Wow... Will we EVER learn anything? Answer: yes. Right before you smell the gas. This is a psyop no matter how you look at it. Recognize game. React. Resist. Come together. Hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

