Sound Money Defense League | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The Sound Money Defense League is focusing like a laser beam on restoring gold and silver to its historic role as America's constitutional money.

Gleason is chairman of the Sound Money Defense League as well as president of Money Metals Exchange, a national precious metals investment company and news service with over 600,000 readers and 400,000 paid customers.

Gleason currently leads marketing, publishing, and real estate companies as well. Previously, Gleason served as Vice President of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation in Springfield, Virginia. Gleason is a graduate of the University of Florida with a BA degree in Political Science.

Watch this video on Sound Money Defense League, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Sound Money Defense League.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join