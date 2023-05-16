THE BIG PLANTATION - The UNITED STATES is a Corporation + 1933 Bankruptcy

It is a myth that the United States of America was ever a democracy (most of the famous founder elite such as John Adams equated democracy with mob rule and wanted no part of it). The United States of America was actually created as a republic, in which Americans were supposed to have power through representatives who were supposed to actually represent the American people. The truth today, however, is that the United States is neither a democracy nor a republic. Americans are ruled by a corporatocracy: a partnership of "too-big-to-fail" corporations, the extremely wealthy elite, and corporate-collaborator government officials.

Lincoln made first executive order as Caesar of the USA and made himself President Dictator and president of the Corporation ending the republic. We have_ been living under martial law ever since. FDR even passed law that all US Citizens are the enemy of the USA. The US is bankrupt and has been since 1933, The Recievers of the US Bankruptcy is the INT Bankers via the World Bank, UN, and IMF



All US offices, officers and Depts are working under a "de-facto" status only under the emergency war powers. This new form of gmt is known as a democracy(Instead of Republic) being and established communist/socialist order under the "The New Governor of America"_ - Congressional Record March 17th, 1993, Vol 33, Page H-1303. It is established fact that the US Fed Government has been disolved under the Emergency Banking Act March 9, 1933 48 Stat. 1, Public Law 89-719 Declared by FDR

Being Bankrupt and insolvent H.J.R. 192,_ 73rd. Congress in session June 5, 1933- Joint Resolution to suspend the Gold Standard and Abrogate the Gold Clause - Dissolved the Sovereign Authority of the US and the official capacities of all US Gov Offices Officers and Depts and is further evidence the the US Fed Gov only exist today in Name only. US being in Martial Law since 1933 and as far back as civil war Senate Report 93-549 (1973).



Us Citizens Declared Enemies of US By FDR ex ord 2040 and ratified by congress march 9th 1933 48 Stat 1. FDR changed the meaning of TRADING WITH THE ENEMY ACT of dec_ 6th 1917 by changing the word "without" to citizens "within"the US. a Legal Name is a "Prisoner of War" Name. Fictitious "nom de guerre" name for a non-living entity: also referred to as the strawman and or transmitting utility.JOHN DOE -Name in all caps which is format called Capitus Dimenutio Maxima.



Capitus Diminutio Maxima (Maximum Diminished Status) means that_ a mans condition changes from freedom to bondage and becomes a slave or item of inventory - Blacks Law Dictionary Revised 4th Ed. 1968.



The UNITED STATES of AMERICA is a corporation.Go to the UNITED STATES CODE (note the capitalization, indicating the corporation, not the Republic) Title 28 3002 (15) (A) (B) (C). It is stated unequivocally that the UNITED STATES is a corporation.



A fictional persona being surety for the debt as fiction in commerce also known as "Ens Legis" which means "legal entity" It is non-human and "civilly dead". That is not you... unless you are a fiction. Realize with your REAL EYES ;)

What people around the world MUST FINALLY come to understand, is that NO ONE OF US even have to CARE what these corporate clowns like Gates, Schwab, and/or any other of these so called "leaders" and their CORPORATE MASTERS OPERATING IN THE SHADOWS, whom they serve, want! ALL so called "governments" are CORPORATIONS, just like any other corporation, like the WHO and the WEF. And not a single corporation in the world has LAWFUL jurisdiction or authority over ANY LIVING HUMAN being.



The globalist corporation, that is referred to as "the state" owns the fraudulent enslavement contracts, called "Birth" certificates. The name on "your" "Birth" certificate, is a corporate LEGAL FICTION. This all has nothing to do with law, as this whole Vatican CQV Birth trust swindle is ENTIRELY UNLAWFUL.

Know what you are, and stand your ground!!