UK To Drop Church from Church of England - Brazil Forces Elon to Close Twitter World News 8/18/24

World News Report: As if the Church of England couldn't get any more woke, they are now proposing to drop the word "Church". Germany isn't happy about a new report blaming the bombing of Nordstream on Ukraine, so they are cutting off funding to Zelensky's grift. Just say no to socialism kids - that's what Javier Milei has been able to do with his miraculous turnaround in Argentina. X aka Twitter, is the #1 app in Brazil & their authoritarian Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes, has demanded unprecedented censorship on the platform, forcing Elon to close Brazilian offices. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/brazil-forces-elon-to-close-twitter/
