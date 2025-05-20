Does God Really Erase My Sin Completely?

Can sin really be wiped away with no record? In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals the beautiful truth about God’s complete forgiveness—not only does He forgive, but He forgets!



📖 “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.” — Psalm 103:12 (KJV)



In this devotion, you’ll discover:



The difference between human forgiveness and God’s forgiveness

Why true forgiveness means the record is cleared—permanently

What it means to have your sins cast “behind God’s back” (Isaiah 38:17)

The assurance that there is now no condemnation for those in Christ (Romans 8:1)

Why believers can confidently say: “My sins are gone!”



If you’ve ever doubted whether God really forgets what He’s forgiven, this message is for you.



