A Colonel tells Maduro: the Bolivarian militias are trained in “revolutionary resistance tactics” and ready to block Caracas

“Once the enemy reaches La Guaira, the communal militia will activate.”
A Chavista colonel tells Maduro the Bolivarian militias are trained in “revolutionary resistance tactics” and ready to block Caracas with combat engineers and armed squads.
This is what national defense without NATO looks like. Grassroots, organized, sovereign.