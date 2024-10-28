Clip: Eric Benet Discusses His New Collaboration with Tamar Braxton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thank you to Never stop Entertainment and NQ Managment In a recent interview, Yaya Diamond sat down with Eric Benet to discuss his latest single featuring Tamar Braxton, a collaboration that has fans buzzing with excitement. They explored the creative process behind the song, highlighting the chemistry between the two artists and how it brings a fresh sound to the music scene. Benet also shared insights into his new label, which he established to foster emerging talent and produce music that resonates with authenticity and emotion. The conversation revealed not only the artistic vision behind the project but also Benet’s dedication to making a positive impact in the industry.