One in the eye for the theory of evolution.

Dr Aaron Judkins at the Texas, Creation museum shows part of a bigger fossilized piece of land , that has a man's footprint with a dinosaurs footprint walking across his. See video link showing the lies of millions of years between man and dinosaurs.

https://youtu.be/bGAjzH6xfvw?si=9hq_YSJ7zL3KzNfN

Repent, brothers and sisters, ask god to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.