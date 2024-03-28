On the Border with Moldova, Border Guards Caught a 22-year-old Odessa resident who was Stuck in the Reeds - Trying to Escape Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the morning I got stuck in the reeds on the border with Moldova.
On the border with Moldova, border guards caught a 22-year-old Odessa resident who was stuck in the reeds. Doctors diagnosed the victim with severe hypothermia and frostbite on his extremities .
Sorry guy. He tried to break free, but couldn't. What Zelensky has brought people to.