Katherine Watt - "Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Kill Box"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On

Tuesday, April 11 , 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Katherine Watt

Topic: Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Kill Box





https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/





Bio:

Katherine Watt earned a philosophy and natural sciences degree from Penn State in 1996 and then worked as a reporter for small newspapers. In 2003 she earned a paralegal certificate and has provided legal research and writing for small firms practicing constitutional, civil rights and environmental law. She also published several independent journalism blogs and worked on local food, water and energy security campaigns. She founded Bailiwick News in 2016. Since early 2020, Katherine has focused on Covid-19 issues, including legal framework investigations. She is married with two children, and lives and works in Pennsylvania.

Gen-X Catholic writer, paralegal, printmaker, wife and mother

Gen-X Catholic writing about Covid-times law, geopolitics, philosophy and theology.

“We are no longer sovereign citizens of a functioning Constitutional republic.” Catherine Watt





Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse







Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



John Katsavos

Podcast: The Fitness Oracle

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i





Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/