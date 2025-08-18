Surgical Procedures and Placebo Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if some surgeries work no better than a placebo? Studies show that procedures like knee arthroscopies and even bypass surgeries can deliver the same “relief” when only sham incisions are made—raising big questions about science, profit, and ritual in modern medicine.
#PlaceboEffect #SurgicalTruth #MedicalMyths #HealthAwareness #EvidenceBasedMedicine
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport