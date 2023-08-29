Yuval Harari Reveals His Real Agenda: Using AI To Control Your Mind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These excerpts from the Impact Theory podcast give us a terrifying glimpse inside the evil brain of Klaus Schwab's favorite lap dog, Yuval Noah Harari. See what he really wants for the sheeple of the world, and how he frames it all with "benevolent intentions," using the healthcare angle (as any good socialist/communist would do).