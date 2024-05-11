SENATORS URGE BIDEN TO REJECT WHO PANDEMIC TREATY | The Highwire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree | SENATORS URGE BIDEN TO REJECT WHO PANDEMIC TREATY
Sen. Ron Johnson discusses the official letter signed by all 49 members of the Senate GOP, demanding President Biden reject the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement, which could surrender US sovereignty and why all Americans should be concerned about this dangerous treaty.
#RonJohnson #PandemicTreaty #WHO #WHOPandemicAgreement