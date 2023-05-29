Fierce clash between NATO KFOR soldiers and Serbs - KFOR attacked citizens who were staging a Peaceful Protest

⚡️ Fierce clash between KFOR soldiers and Serbs: KFOR attacked citizens who were staging a peaceful protest





Strong explosions and detonations are echoing in front of the Zvečan municipal building, RT Balkan learns.





"There is a big cloud of smoke over the municipality. It is not known exactly what they are throwing, and in front of the municipality there is a fierce conflict between the gathered citizens and KFOR. The Serbs were pushed back about 30 meters from the place where they were standing," reports our reporter.





KFOR attacked the Serbs while they were sitting and offering peaceful resistance, RT Balkan learns.





"The vehicle in which the ROSU were was pulled out and moved 20 meters, and the injured KFOR soldiers are retreating," the RT reporter said.