Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point





April 11, 2024





Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE





WEATHER WARFARE = MAJOR DISRUPTIVE EVENTS POST JUNE 6!

FBI INVESTIGATED (COVERED UP) KILLED BABBIT BUT NOT KILLER BYRD!

FBI SETS UP US FOR CIA-SPONSORED RUSSIA FALSE FLAG TERROR ATTACK!

AI ENDS MILITARY PROHIBITION AND PLANS TO REPLACE ALL HUMAN LABOR!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4owk5q-breaking-deep-state-chokes-travel.html