Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
April 11, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
WEATHER WARFARE = MAJOR DISRUPTIVE EVENTS POST JUNE 6!
FBI INVESTIGATED (COVERED UP) KILLED BABBIT BUT NOT KILLER BYRD!
FBI SETS UP US FOR CIA-SPONSORED RUSSIA FALSE FLAG TERROR ATTACK!
AI ENDS MILITARY PROHIBITION AND PLANS TO REPLACE ALL HUMAN LABOR!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4owk5q-breaking-deep-state-chokes-travel.html