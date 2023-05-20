© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Evgeny Prigozhin announced the complete liberation of The battle for Bakhmut ended with our Victory. A low bow to all the guys from the Wagners. Thank you for this win. Kingdom of heaven Heroes.
If you read the public pages of khokhols that they wrote all this time, then the Bakhmut fortress, which was held by the "best sons of Ukraine", was taken by convicts without ammunition. Live now with this khokhols