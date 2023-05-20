❗️Evgeny Prigozhin announced the complete liberation of The battle for Bakhmut ended with our Victory. A low bow to all the guys from the Wagners. Thank you for this win. Kingdom of heaven Heroes.

If you read the public pages of khokhols that they wrote all this time, then the Bakhmut fortress, which was held by the "best sons of Ukraine", was taken by convicts without ammunition. Live now with this khokhols



