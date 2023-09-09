How this Ex-Atheist Became a Christian (testimony) | Apologetics Video Shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is this ex-atheist a Christian? Let's try and address that in a minute or less!
I'm not the type of person who was EVER going to be convinced by feelings, and so for me,there had to be evidence. When I discovered, through years of arguing with theists, that there actually IS good evidence for God and the Bible, I had to change my position in order to maintain intellectual honesty...and so, I became a reluctant believer. Good times haha...Check out the video for the full scoop.