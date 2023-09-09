BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How this Ex-Atheist Became a Christian (testimony) | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Chance of Wonder
12 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 09/09/2023

Why is this ex-atheist a Christian? Let's try and address that in a minute or less!


* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u 

* FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/

* Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/ 


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at:

https://ChanceOfWonder.com 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder


I'm not the type of person who was EVER going to be convinced by feelings, and so for me,there had to be evidence. When I discovered, through years of arguing with theists, that there actually IS good evidence for God and the Bible, I had to change my position in order to maintain intellectual honesty...and so, I became a reluctant believer. Good times haha...Check out the video for the full scoop.

Keywords
reasons to believeproof of goddoes god existchristian testimoniesbible and sciencefaith and reasonex-atheistjourney to faithatheist to christian testimonyproof of the resurrectionproof of jesushigh iq christian testimonyatheist to christian conversionevidence for biblehistorical evidence for bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy