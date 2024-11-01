BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alexandra 360 Live Code Pinkos Are Enabling Terrorism
Alexandra 360
Alexandra 360
5 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 7 months ago

Alexandra 360 presents a hard-hitting episode diving into the controversial support of terrorist organizations by the activist group Code Pink. In this explosive segment, Alexandra uncovers the troubling ties between Code Pink and extremist groups, revealing how this so-called peace organization has defended some of the most violent entities in the world.
Join Alexandra as she dissects recent actions and statements by Code Pink leaders, who have openly criticized the U.S. and Israel while expressing solidarity with groups like Hamas. Discover how their rhetoric and financial ties raise serious questions about their true intentions and the potential threats they pose to national security.
In this episode, Alexandra also highlights the hypocrisy and danger of Code Pink's activism, challenging their narrative and exposing the disturbing reality behind their seemingly peaceful facade. This is a must-listen for anyone concerned about the infiltration of extremist ideologies into mainstream activism and the implications for global security.
Key Points:Financial Ties: Code Pink has received significant funding from sources linked to pro-China activism, raising questions about their loyalties and agendas​ (InfluenceWatch)​.
Controversial Support: Leaders of Code Pink have defended the actions of violent insurgents and criticized U.S. foreign policy, aligning themselves with groups that oppose American values​ (WashEx)​​ (RedState)​.
Public Statements: Code Pink co-directors have made inflammatory statements, comparing the U.S. and Israel to Nazis and supporting anti-Semitic rhetoric​ (WashEx)​.

Keywords
chinanational securityhamasthe patriots prayer networkalexandra levineterrorism supportextremist groups
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy