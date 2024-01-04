TruthStream #213 Friday Night Live with Mike Smith, Director Out of Shadows & Into the Light. First half full link below

https://rumble.com/v41bz5s-friday-night-live-mike-smith-director-out-of-shadows-and-into-the-light-6pm.html ALL TruthStream Links https://linktr.ee/truthstream
View Out of Shadows and Into the Light here www.intothelight.movie
We are thrilled to announce our Friday Night Live with Mike Smith from Out of Shadows and Into the Light films! He has decades of experience in Hollywood as a Stuntman and is now a creator and Director of two films to enlighten and awaken humanity. What a gift to chat with him on Friday Dec 15th at 6pm pacific right here on our rumble channel.
