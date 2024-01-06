Best Prebuilt Gaming PCs Under $800 (2024)

➜ Amazon Links for the best prebuilt gaming PCs under $800

Pre-built gaming PCs in the sub-$800 category are on the edge of what we’d recommend for gaming. They’re going to be using previous-gen components with less performance to keep the price down, and as a result, will struggle to play some newer games.

Besides that, they may not have as much RAM or hard drive space, which can make them a bit sluggish and require you to keep a smaller game library installed.

However, they’ll be fine for indie games, building sims, strategies, and RPGs. Though obviously, they’re going to fall short of competitive gaming and AAA titles.

Because of that, we’d only recommend shopping in this price range if you’re a very casual gamer or you’re looking for an entry-level gaming PC for your little ones.

