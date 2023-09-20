X22 REPORT Ep 3167b-Voters Are Worried About Election Cheating In 2024,People Will Accept What Needs To Be Done

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3167b - Sept. 19, 2023

Voters Are Worried About Election Cheating In 2024,People Will Accept What Needs To Be Done





The [DS] are doing what the patriots want them to do. The people are now worried about cheating in the 2024 election. The people are going to see more proof they the [DS] rigged the 2020 election which means they will rig the 2024 election. Trump needs the country to see it so they accept what needs to be done in the end. First it will the election guarded by the military then it will the trials of the treasons corrupt criminals.





