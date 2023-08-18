russia, trunews, nato, blacksea, ww3 biolabs, israel nazigermany

BLACK SEA COULD TURN RED IF NATO AND RUSSIAN NAVIES CLASH

AUG 17

Several high-level speakers at a global security conference in Russia warned the world is dangerously close to a nuclear war. The warnings come amid Turkey’s warning to Moscow after Russia fired warning shots at a Turkish owned ship in the Black Sea.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/17/23 https://www.trunews.com/stream/black-sea-could-turn-red-if-nato-and-russian-navies-clash

You can partner with us here, or by calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!