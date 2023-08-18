russia, trunews, nato, blacksea, ww3 biolabs, israel nazigermany

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLACK SEA COULD TURN RED IF NATO AND RUSSIAN NAVIES CLASH
Several high-level speakers at a global security conference in Russia warned the world is dangerously close to a nuclear war. The warnings come amid Turkey’s warning to Moscow after Russia fired warning shots at a Turkish owned ship in the Black Sea.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/17/23 https://www.trunews.com/stream/black-sea-could-turn-red-if-nato-and-russian-navies-clash
